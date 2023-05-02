Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Short Interest Up 17.1% in April

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,700 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 332,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 367,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 111,031 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,344,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Impel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,107. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $46.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

