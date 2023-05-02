ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,383,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.93. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 100.18% and a negative net margin of 204.93%. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $29,624,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $17,234,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,815 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after buying an additional 1,569,629 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

