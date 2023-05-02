Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.45-9.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.60.

Shares of ITW traded down $14.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.19. 1,092,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.64.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

