iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Gap Down to $3.61

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.48. iHeartMedia shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 198,825 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barrington Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

Insider Activity at iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,882,164.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 122,018 shares of company stock valued at $668,060. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 96,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

