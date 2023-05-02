iExec RLC Hits 24-Hour Volume of $23.10 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $155.18 million and $23.10 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00006831 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00027062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018482 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001099 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,035.61 or 0.99971056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000105 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.85883728 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $57,967,728.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

