Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Trading Down 50.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Identillect Technologies Company Profile

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries in the United States and Mexico. Identillect Technologies Corp.

