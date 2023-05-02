Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IDR traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €5.52 ($6.07). The stock had a trading volume of 11,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,270. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 52 week low of €4.47 ($4.91) and a 52 week high of €9.07 ($9.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 million, a P/E ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDR. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

