ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Citigroup

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICLR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.30.

ICON Public Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $195.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.29. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $249.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 23.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 37.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

