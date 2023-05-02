Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $38.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Ichor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $813.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. Ichor has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $259,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,421.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ichor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,056,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $4,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ichor by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ichor by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

