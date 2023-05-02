Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.10

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.10 and last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 4845859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -1,739.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

