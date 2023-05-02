i3 Verticals (IIIV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect i3 Verticals to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.50-$1.62 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.25 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
i3 Verticals Stock Performance
Shares of IIIV stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,712. The company has a market cap of $762.32 million, a PE ratio of -35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $30.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
- Loews Is The Insurance Company That Diversified Correctly
- Why China’s BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
- CF Industries Stock Will Help Investors Harvest Profits
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.