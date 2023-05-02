i3 Verticals (IIIV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect i3 Verticals to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.50-$1.62 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.25 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IIIV stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,712. The company has a market cap of $762.32 million, a PE ratio of -35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $30.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 166,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 55,939 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

