Hxro 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,618.83 (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Hxro token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges. Hxro has a total market cap of $50.07 million and $2,618.83 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

