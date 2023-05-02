Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,700 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the March 31st total of 2,349,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 794. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.