Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,700 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the March 31st total of 2,349,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 794. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $9.22.
