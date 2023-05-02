Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HURN traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $85.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.69. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HURN. StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 39.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

