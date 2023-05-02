Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,994,000 after buying an additional 2,266,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

