Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares comprises about 1.0% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,557 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.