Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Update

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the March 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HUMRF remained flat at $0.18 on Monday. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

About Hummingbird Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.