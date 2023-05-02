Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,901,000 after purchasing an additional 511,524 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,405,000 after acquiring an additional 81,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,267,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,908,000 after acquiring an additional 150,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 877,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,078,000 after acquiring an additional 76,239 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of STIP traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $98.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,478. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average of $97.72.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.