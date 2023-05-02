Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $36.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,254.82. 160,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,885. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,233.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,059.00. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,337.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

