Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Argus dropped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.56.

Amgen Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.02 on Tuesday, reaching $235.88. 628,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,264. The company has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day moving average of $256.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

