Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,069 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.9% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Trading Down 1.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,754,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,503,941. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.53%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.