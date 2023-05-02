Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.86. 350,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,709. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.01. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

