Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 8,990 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Photronics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Photronics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 27,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,365. The stock has a market cap of $892.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $25.81.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

