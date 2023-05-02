Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.12

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 339929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HPP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 8.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $694.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $269.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -256.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523 in the last ninety days. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $101,242,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,360 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,154,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7,565.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 914,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902,388 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

