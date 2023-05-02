Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Update

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 7,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,569. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.95.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

HBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2,017.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

