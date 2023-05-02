HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,108 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 27,800.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.73. 2,006,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,073. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

