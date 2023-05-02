Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.70 EPS.

HWM stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.93. 1,779,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,349. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $45.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,379,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 897,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,709,000 after acquiring an additional 762,191 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 311.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 776,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 587,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

