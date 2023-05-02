Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.200-6.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.41-0.43 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,379,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,491 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 897,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,709,000 after purchasing an additional 762,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 311.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 776,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after buying an additional 587,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

