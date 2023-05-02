Howmet Aerospace Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Howmet Aerospace has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,834,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,136,000 after buying an additional 395,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $134,379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,298,000 after buying an additional 172,461 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,158,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,672,000 after purchasing an additional 522,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HWM. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

