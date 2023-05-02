Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

TWNK opened at $26.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

