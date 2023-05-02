Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $16.18 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

See Also

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.