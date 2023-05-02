Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 666 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Enovis by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENOV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Enovis Stock Up 0.8 %

Enovis stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.54 and a beta of 2.01. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enovis

In related news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,106.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $234,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,340,631.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,106.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,181 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.