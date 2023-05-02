Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 597 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 11,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.87. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

