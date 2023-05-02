Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $72.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.