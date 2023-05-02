Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEB. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 30.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEB opened at $3,965.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.47. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $3,295.00 and a twelve month high of $4,296.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,860.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,830.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $192.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 1.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

