Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $208.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $265.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

