Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

NYSE:SON opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.22%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

