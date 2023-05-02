Horizon Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.54. 165,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.12.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.03%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

