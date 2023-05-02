Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 563 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,544,000 after purchasing an additional 916,427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,252,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,637,000 after purchasing an additional 161,581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,538,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,937,000 after purchasing an additional 642,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,107,000 after purchasing an additional 386,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,467,000 after purchasing an additional 274,161 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 507,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

