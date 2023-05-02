Horizon Investment Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 32,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,012,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 23,809 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $91.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,290. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.97. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

