Horizon Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,238,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.43.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $402.97. 1,439,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.00 and a fifty-two week high of $411.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.73.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 914,703 shares of company stock valued at $327,588,004 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and



Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.



