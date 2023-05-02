Horizon Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,785,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,414,000 after purchasing an additional 91,826 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,459,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after buying an additional 415,430 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NRG traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.03. 905,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRG. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.