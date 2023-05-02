Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $950,000 Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,595 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,223. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.