Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for about 1.6% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 391,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,408,000 after acquiring an additional 145,358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,885,000 after acquiring an additional 57,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.77. 4,545,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,853,694. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Summit Insights upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

