Horizon Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,746 shares of company stock valued at $42,795,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,682. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $426.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

