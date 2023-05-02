Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires 4,455 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $147,527.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,510. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $836.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

