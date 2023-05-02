Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.62

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.62 and last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 70222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,885.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 37.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 151,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 41,598 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 13.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.