Hop Protocol Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $7.79 million and $615,240.64 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

