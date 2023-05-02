Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Up 13.6% in April

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.
Home Bancorp Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $28.94. 13,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.65. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59.
Home Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.92%.
Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 468.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Home Bancorp Company Profile
Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
