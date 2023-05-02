Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an inline rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.13.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock opened at $276.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $48,729.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

